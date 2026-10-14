Vaipet villagers attack police investigating drugs, 20 arrested including sarpanch
India
Things got heated in Vaipet village, Adilabad, when a police team investigating drugs was attacked by locals on October 10.
Five officers were injured after being stoned and confined at the sarpanch's house, and a police vehicle was damaged.
By October 13, police had arrested 20 people, including the village sarpanch, for their involvement.
BNS and property damage case filed
A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act for assaulting officers and damaging public property.
Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan made it clear that anyone attacking police or damaging public property will face serious consequences.
The investigation is ongoing, led by Ichoda police inspector.