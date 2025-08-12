Vairamuthu's 'Ram was mad after Sita's separation' remark sparks row India Aug 12, 2025

Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has landed in controversy after saying, "After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing," at a recent event where he received an award named after poet Kambar.

He referenced Section 84 of the IPC to suggest that someone of unsound mind can't be held responsible for their actions.