Vairamuthu's 'Ram was mad after Sita's separation' remark sparks row
Tamil poet and lyricist Vairamuthu has landed in controversy after saying, "After being separated from Sita, Ram lost his mind, not knowing what he was doing," at a recent event where he received an award named after poet Kambar.
He referenced Section 84 of the IPC to suggest that someone of unsound mind can't be held responsible for their actions.
Vairamuthu defends, says he was just interpreting Kambar's Ramayana
Vairamuthu said he was just interpreting Kambar's Ramayana, portraying Lord Ram as a relatable human rather than a flawless figure.
Accepting the Kavi Chakravarthy Kamban Award (with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin present), he added, "Ram is fully acquitted, forgiven—making Ram a human being and Kamban divine."
He emphasized his comments were literary, not religious.
BJP leaders call him 'repeat offender,' demand apology
BJP leaders called him a "repeat offender" and demanded an apology from Vairamuthu and questioned the Chief Minister's silence or stance.
The uproar comes after earlier backlash over his remarks about goddess Andal and #MeToo allegations in previous years.
Despite clarifying his intent, political criticism hasn't let up.