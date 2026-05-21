Vande Bharat sleeper between Mumbai Bengaluru likely via Pune Solapur

Railway Board likely skipping Miraj Hubballi

Worried about longer trips? The Railway Board was likely to skip the Miraj-Hubballi route to keep travel times short for Pune and Solapur passengers.

Only confirmed tickets are allowed (no waiting list), and you'll pay for at least 400km even if your ride is shorter.

Fares are about 20% higher than Rajdhani Express: think ₹2,400 for third AC on a 1,000-km trip (GST extra).