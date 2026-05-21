Vande Bharat sleeper between Mumbai Bengaluru likely via Pune Solapur
India
Big update for train travelers: the new Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper will likely run via Pune and Solapur, thanks to high demand and better operational fit.
This means smoother rides connecting Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Kalaburagi, and Bengaluru, all in one go.
Railway Board likely skipping Miraj Hubballi
Worried about longer trips? The Railway Board was likely to skip the Miraj-Hubballi route to keep travel times short for Pune and Solapur passengers.
Only confirmed tickets are allowed (no waiting list), and you'll pay for at least 400km even if your ride is shorter.
Fares are about 20% higher than Rajdhani Express: think ₹2,400 for third AC on a 1,000-km trip (GST extra).