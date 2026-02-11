'Vande Mataram' now mandatory at all government events, schools

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released new guidelines for the observance of India's National Song, Vande Mataram. The guidelines state that when both the National Song and the National Anthem Jana, Gana, Mana are sung or played together, Vande Mataram should be rendered first. The MHA's notification also specifies that all six stanzas, including the four removed by the Congress in 1937, must be played and when it is being played, everyone must stand.

Guidelines details When to sing or play 'Vande Mataram' It will also be played in public places such as cinema theaters, albeit standing is not required in this case. The song was written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and is India's National Song. It has a playing time of about three minutes and 10 seconds. The official version should be played at civil investiture ceremonies, on the arrival/departure of the President at formal State functions, and during other government-organized events.

Ceremonial occasions More occasions for the national song The official version of Vande Mataram should also be played immediately before and after the President addresses the nation on All India Radio or television. It should also be played on the arrival and departure of Governors or Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions in their respective States or Union Territories. The song is also prescribed when the National Flag is brought on parade, along with any other occasion for which special orders may be issued by the government.

Performance details If performed by a band When performed by a band, Vande Mataram should be preceded by a drum roll lasting seven paces in a slow march. The drum roll should rise to peak volume before softening, followed by a single beat of rest prior to commencement. Mass singing of the National Song is prescribed during certain occasions like unfurling the National Flag at cultural or ceremonial functions other than parades and the President's arrival/departure at government or public functions that are not formal State ceremonies.

Additional occasions Other significant gatherings The notification states that Vande Mataram may also be sung at other significant gatherings attended by ministers or dignitaries. This is allowed even if they are not strictly ceremonial, as long as the song is rendered with due respect and proper decorum. Schools are encouraged to start the day with community singing of the National Song and promote respect for national symbols among students.