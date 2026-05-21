The decision was announced through an order

'Vande Mataram' now compulsory in Bengal madrasas

By Chanshimla Varah 12:25 pm May 21, 202612:25 pm

What's the story

The West Bengal government has made the singing of "Vande Mataram" compulsory during morning assemblies in all state-run schools and madrassas with "immediate effect." The decision was announced through an order signed by the director of madrasah education on May 19. The directive would apply to "government model madrasahs, recognized government-aided and unaided madrasas" across Bengal. "In suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to...commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory."