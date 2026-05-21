'Vande Mataram' now compulsory in Bengal madrasas
What's the story
The West Bengal government has made the singing of "Vande Mataram" compulsory during morning assemblies in all state-run schools and madrassas with "immediate effect." The decision was announced through an order signed by the director of madrasah education on May 19. The directive would apply to "government model madrasahs, recognized government-aided and unaided madrasas" across Bengal. "In suppression of all previous orders and practices, singing of Vande Mataram during assembly prayers, prior to...commencement of classes, is hereby made mandatory."
Song debate
Uncertainty over state song 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jal'
The previous West Bengal government had made Rabindranath Tagore's "Banglar Mati Banglar Jal" compulsory during morning assemblies in state-run schools. However, the latest order does not clarify if this state song will continue to be sung alongside "Vande Mataram" and the National Anthem. Some school heads have expressed concerns over this ambiguity, with one saying retaining students for three songs could delay classes.
Official statement
Some schools have already started implementing directive
An education department official confirmed that the new instruction only mentions "Vande Mataram." The official said, "We have been asked to introduce Vande Mataram as school prayer, but there is no mention of the state song." Some schools have already started implementing this directive. Jadavpur Vidyapith headmaster Partha Pratim Baidya said they have been singing "Vande Mataram" before the National Anthem since last week.