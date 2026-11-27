In January 2025, private equity firm New Mountain Capital acquired a majority stake in Access Healthcare, valuing the company between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

Apart from his business ventures, Jain is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been associated with healthcare initiatives like the Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust and the Aavishkaar skill-development initiative for underprivileged youth.

Academically, he graduated from Loyola College, Chennai and holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Texas.