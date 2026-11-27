Who is Chennai-based entrepreneur who donated ₹206cr gold to Tirumala
What's the story
Chennai-based entrepreneur Vardhman Jain has made headlines after donating a whopping 121kg of gold worth around ₹206 crore to the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. The donation, which is among the largest ever made at the temple, was presented by Jain and his wife Radhika on Thursday. The couple gifted 46 pieces of intricately designed gold jewelry to Lord Venkateswara in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Career path
Jain started his career in 1997
Jain's professional journey started in 1997 when he co-founded Vision HealthSource with Anurag Jain.
The company, which focused on medical billing and healthcare claims management, was acquired by Perot Systems in 2003.
After Dell acquired Perot Systems six years later, Jain became the managing director of Dell Services's global business process outsourcing operations.
Philanthropy
He is also known for his philanthropic efforts
In January 2025, private equity firm New Mountain Capital acquired a majority stake in Access Healthcare, valuing the company between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.
Apart from his business ventures, Jain is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has been associated with healthcare initiatives like the Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust and the Aavishkaar skill-development initiative for underprivileged youth.
Academically, he graduated from Loyola College, Chennai and holds a master's degree in computer science from the University of Texas.
Donation specifics
Gold will be used to make ornaments for 2 temples
The 121kg gold donation was used to make ornaments for two temples.
Of this, 106kg was used for jewelry meant for Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, while the remaining 15kg will be used for a vastram for Sri Padmavathi Ammavari at the Tiruchanoor temple.
The collection includes a crown, necklaces, anklets, armlets, and other traditional ornaments studded with diamonds and various gemstones.