IMD predicts rain in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal; heatwave in Delhi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a diverse weather pattern across India on September 20, 2025. While Delhi and NCR will continue to experience heat, regions such as Uttar Pradesh , Uttarakhand , Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India are likely to witness rainfall due to the southwest monsoon's return. In Delhi-NCR, temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 36°C and a minimum of 26°C.

Heatwave Weather conditions in Delhi-NCR The IMD has warned that hot conditions in Delhi-NCR are likely to continue for the next few days. However, clouds are expected to form in the afternoon, providing some relief from the scorching heat. Meanwhile, an upper air cyclonic circulation over Northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas is creating a weather system conducive to rain across several states.

Monsoon return Return of southwest monsoon across several states The southwest monsoon is expected to make a comeback across several states, bringing along an upper air cyclonic circulation over Northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. This weather system is likely to trigger rainfall in many parts of the country. A north-south trough will also extend from central Uttar Pradesh through Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Vidarbha at a height of 1.5km above sea level.

Rainfall forecast Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand In Eastern Uttar Pradesh, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected on September 20 and 21. Western Uttar Pradesh, however, will remain clear and dry during this period. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, and Uttarkashi, among other districts. The weather is likely to be stormy with lightning and intermittent heavy rains in many hilly areas of the state.