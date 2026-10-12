Ved Malik warns India against Starlink reliance, cites US sanctions
Former army chief Ved Malik is urging India to think twice before depending on foreign tech like Elon Musk's Starlink for internet services.
He pointed out that during the 1999 Kargil War, US sanctions, imposed after India's nuclear tests, made it more difficult for India to access certain foreign defense supplies, showing how risky it can be to rely on outside systems.
Ved Malik urges India telecom self-reliance
Malik's comments come as Musk is trying to get Starlink approved in India, but the service still faces regulatory roadblocks.
Malik believes India should build its own tech instead of counting on others, saying, "With concern for national security, and my experience of defense sanctions imposed by USA during the Kargil war period and tariff and other restrictions imposed by US recently, I would not like to depend on any foreign-owned telecom system in India."
With local giants Jio and Airtel already dominating the market, it's a reminder that self-reliance in tech could be crucial for national security.