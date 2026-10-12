Ved Malik warns India against Starlink reliance, cites US sanctions

Malik's comments come as Musk is trying to get Starlink approved in India, but the service still faces regulatory roadblocks.

Malik believes India should build its own tech instead of counting on others, saying, "With concern for national security, and my experience of defense sanctions imposed by USA during the Kargil war period and tariff and other restrictions imposed by US recently, I would not like to depend on any foreign-owned telecom system in India."

With local giants Jio and Airtel already dominating the market, it's a reminder that self-reliance in tech could be crucial for national security.