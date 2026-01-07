Next Article
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh passes away at 49
India
Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, died at 49 after a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident in New York.
The news was shared by his father on X, who called it "the darkest day of my life."
The family had been hopeful about his recovery before things took a tragic turn.
Agnivesh's journey and legacy
Born in Patna and an alumnus of Mayo College, Agnivesh led major roles at Fujairah Gold, Hindustan Zinc, and Talwandi Sabo Power Limited.
Remembered as a sportsman, musician, and compassionate leader passionate about a self-reliant India, his father has pledged to donate over 75% of the family's earnings to philanthropy in his memory.