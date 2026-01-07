Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's son Agnivesh passes away at 49 India Jan 07, 2026

Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, died at 49 after a sudden cardiac arrest while recovering from a skiing accident in New York.

The news was shared by his father on X, who called it "the darkest day of my life."

The family had been hopeful about his recovery before things took a tragic turn.