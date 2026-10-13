Venganur constable A. Prabhakaran arrested for allegedly killing wife Mounika

Mounika was last seen on October 7, 2026, when Prabhakaran took her to Ariyalur on his bike.

When her family asked about her, he claimed she'd run away with someone else, a story they didn't buy.

After a missing-person report was filed, police found Mounika's body buried on government land near Maniyavayal.

The area is now secured as officials continue their investigation into what really happened.