Venganur constable A. Prabhakaran arrested for allegedly killing wife Mounika
India
A constable attached to Venganur police station in Ariyalur district, A. Prabhakaran, 39, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, the 24-year-old Mounika, after she went missing under suspicious circumstances.
Mounika was a resident of Thuvar village near Gandaravakottai, and Mounika's family grew worried when she suddenly disappeared.
Mounika's body buried near Maniyavayal
Mounika was last seen on October 7, 2026, when Prabhakaran took her to Ariyalur on his bike.
When her family asked about her, he claimed she'd run away with someone else, a story they didn't buy.
After a missing-person report was filed, police found Mounika's body buried on government land near Maniyavayal.
The area is now secured as officials continue their investigation into what really happened.