Venomous snakebite at Gadchiroli tribal school kills 3 students

Three girls lost their lives after a venomous snake bit six students sleeping on the floor at a tribal residential school in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

The tragedy happened on the intervening night of August 9 and 10, after the school celebrated World Tribal Day.

The victims, Anu Koreti, 8; Sushmita Mandal, 14; and Deepika Lakda, 12, couldn't make it despite being rushed to a hospital 9km away.