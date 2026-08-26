Ventilator explosion at Amravati women's neonatal unit kills 3
India
A heartbreaking accident struck the district women's hospital in Amravati when a ventilator exploded in the neonatal care unit on Monday, August 24.
Three newborns lost their lives and four others were hurt, one critically, while nine fragile infants were being cared for at the time.
Schiller India called in for probe
The unit is built for 39 babies, and after the blast, the injured infants were being treated at other government and private hospitals in the city.
Authorities have called in Schiller India, which supplied the ventilator, as part of an ongoing investigation into how this happened and whether safety measures were followed.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has promised a thorough probe to find out what went wrong.