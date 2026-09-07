Ventilator reportedly sparked Amravati NICU fire as 3 newborns died
A fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at District Women Hospital, Amravati, around 3.15am on August 24, tragically claiming the lives of three newborns and injuring two more.
Preliminary investigations indicate that a ventilator sparked the fire.
Thankfully, hospital staff managed to rescue 36 other infants and move them to safety.
Devendra Fadnavis announces 5L compensation
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced 500,000 rupees in compensation for the families who lost their babies and promised free treatment for those injured.
A special committee is now investigating how this happened, especially since this is the second ventilator-related fire at the hospital in five years.
Meanwhile, all hospitals across Maharashtra are set to undergo fresh fire and electrical safety checks.