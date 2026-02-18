'Very sorry': Father of Delhi teen who ran over biker 

The father of a Delhi teenager, who allegedly ran over a 23-year-old biker with an SUV, has apologized for the incident. The accident took place on February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka. The victim, Sahil Dhaneshra, was killed on the spot, while taxi driver Ajit Singh was hospitalized after his vehicle was also hit by the SUV.

Apology issued Family in shock, shame over son's actions The teenager, who was driving the SUV without a license, was sent to an Observation Home after being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was later granted interim relief for his Class 10 board examinations. Speaking to news channels, his father expressed deep regret over the incident, calling it a "grave mistake." He said his family is in severe shock and shame over their son's actions. "I am also a parent....I am very, very sorry," the father told NDTV.

Apology extended If I was home, accident might not have happened: Father The teen's father blamed his son's naivety for the incident, saying he must have taken the car keys without permission. He also said if he had been home, the accident might not have happened. "Had I been in Delhi, probably this incident would not have happened. His mother was there (at home), and due to being naive, he misbehaved. When I am at home, I generally maintain a strict environment in the house," he told Aaj Tak.

Challans Challans because of drivers: Father When asked about the 13 challans against the SUV, including nine for speeding, and why the kid was still allowed to drive it, the father answered, "The car is involved in my business. "We have drivers and the challans are because of them not because my child was driving the car around," he answered.

Age clarification Father clarifies son's age amid public confusion The teenager's father also addressed public confusion over his son's age, saying he is a minor as per official documents. The teenager had initially told police he was 19 years old. His birth certificate shows he was born on August 2, 2009, making him 16 years old. The father defended his son as a high-scoring student with numerous awards and good attendance. He said he doesn't think his son will be able to recover from this incident emotionally.

Accusations made Victim's mother accuses teen of reckless driving The victim's mother, Inna Makan, has accused the teen of reckless driving and performing stunts for social media reels. "He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car."