Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan praises Kamaraj midday meals in Kottivakkam
Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan visited Kottivakkam to pay tribute to poet Thiruvalluvar and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj.
He highlighted how Kamaraj's push for the midday meal scheme made a real difference for underprivileged children and praised his lifelong commitment to helping marginalized communities.
C.P. Radhakrishnan visits Atal Tinkering Lab
Radhakrishnan also dropped by the school's Atal Tinkering Lab, urging students to develop scientific temper, research aptitude, and innovative thinking, and to prepare to responsibly use artificial intelligence.
He encouraged students to dive into research and creativity.