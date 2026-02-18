Video: Delhi biker opens moving buses' doors for reels; arrested

The police launched an investigation at New Usmanpur police station after the video went viral. A senior police officer said, "Taking cognizance of the viral reel, a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station and further investigation was launched." A dedicated team was formed to identify Puniya by scanning CCTV footage from the area and analyzing visuals from the viral clip.

Public endangerment

Puniya's actions posed threat to public safety

The police said the behavior endangered both his life and that of other road users. After sustained efforts, Puniya was traced and apprehended by the police. The motorcycle used in the incident was also recovered from his possession. During questioning, police discovered that Puniya had removed the registration plate intentionally to avoid being tracked while performing the stunt. Delhi Police stressed on X that strict action would be taken against those who "disregard road rules."