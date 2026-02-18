Video: Delhi biker opens moving buses' doors for reels; arrested
What's the story
A 22-year-old man, Tushar Puniya, was arrested in northeast Delhi for allegedly performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle and harassing bus passengers. The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media on February 16. In the video, Puniya can be seen riding a motorcycle without a registration plate and opening doors of moving vehicles, including a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus.
Investigation underway
Case registered at New Usmanpur police station
The police launched an investigation at New Usmanpur police station after the video went viral. A senior police officer said, "Taking cognizance of the viral reel, a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station and further investigation was launched." A dedicated team was formed to identify Puniya by scanning CCTV footage from the area and analyzing visuals from the viral clip.
Twitter Post
Delhi Police shares video
🔶 सड़क नियमों को ताक पर रखने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई।— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 17, 2026
🔸 वायरल वीडियो पर संज्ञान लेते हुए थाना न्यू उस्मानपुर ने न्याय संहिता की धारा 281 और MV एक्ट के तहत स्टंटबाजों के खिलाफ कसा सिकंजा। #DPUpdates#ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/FociYbmmve
Public endangerment
Puniya's actions posed threat to public safety
The police said the behavior endangered both his life and that of other road users. After sustained efforts, Puniya was traced and apprehended by the police. The motorcycle used in the incident was also recovered from his possession. During questioning, police discovered that Puniya had removed the registration plate intentionally to avoid being tracked while performing the stunt. Delhi Police stressed on X that strict action would be taken against those who "disregard road rules."