Video shows patient's mother cleaning floor at Damoh District Hospital
India
A video from Damoh District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh is making the rounds online, showing a patient's mother cleaning dirt from the hospital floor.
Reports say hospital staff asked her to clean up, a job meant for sanitation workers, which has raised questions about why this happened.
Damoh District Hospital sanitation arrangements scrutinized
Even though hospital officials said the video is about two months old, people are still asking why a patient's family was put in this position.
The incident has brought renewed attention to sanitation arrangements at the district hospital and the role of staff responsible for maintaining cleanliness in patient areas.