Vineeth K shares college friend with 100cr wealth choosing spirituality
India
Vineeth K shared on X how his college friend, a self-made millionaire who built a successful company in Silicon Valley and amassed over ₹100 crore in personal wealth, moved back to India.
After dealing with family drama, court cases, and depression, he chose a quieter life in a small village.
Now, he spends his days focused on spirituality and making videos about healing and survival.
Vineeth K sparks mental health debate
Vineeth pointed out the emotional struggles visible in these videos, saying, "No amount of money can compensate for the absence of mental peace."
The story sparked conversations online about how mental health is more important than material success.