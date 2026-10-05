Protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation turns violent in Delhi
What's the story
A protest in Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar turned violent on Sunday. Separate demonstrations were led by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), All India Students' Association (AISA), and Indian Youth Congress (IYC). The protesters alleged that Kumar allowed irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Detentions and injuries
AAP leaders among those detained
Among those detained were AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha.
AISA national president Neha Bora was also detained while leading a march from Andhra Bhawan to Jantar Mantar.
According to ANI, around 15 personnel were injured during the clashes, including some women officers who were bitten by protesters.
Over 100 people were briefly detained in connection with the protest, police sources stated.
Security breach
Protest march stopped at several points
The protesters tried to march toward Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security deployment.
The protest started near Andhra Bhawan Circle on Ashoka Road, with AISA members raising slogans against the Election Commission.
Police stopped the protesters at several points, including near Le Meridien and Shangri La hotels, leading to clashes between security officials and demonstrators.
Misconduct allegations
Protesters allege police misbehavior; senior officers deny charges
Amid the clashes, protesters alleged police misbehavior. A Delhi University student alleged she was pushed by police officials and dragged by her hair.
Another protester claimed her male friend was targeted by Rapid Action Force personnel for recording a video.
Senior police officers denied using excessive force, saying they used "minimal force" to detain protesters who were later released.
Political reactions
Political reactions to protest
The incident sparked a political row, with Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accusing protesters of disrupting law and order.
On the other hand, Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav accused the BJP of "mistreating students and journalists."
Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha was quoted as saying during the protest, "No matter how powerful those in power may be... No one will be allowed to evade accountability."