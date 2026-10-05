Protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation turns violent in Delhi

Among those detained were AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Sanjeev Jha.

AISA national president Neha Bora was also detained while leading a march from Andhra Bhawan to Jantar Mantar.

According to ANI, around 15 personnel were injured during the clashes, including some women officers who were bitten by protesters.

Over 100 people were briefly detained in connection with the protest, police sources stated.