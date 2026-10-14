Virendra Vashist asks NHRC to ensure detainee essentials in Delhi
India
During the ongoing Delhi agitation, advocate Virendra Vashist has urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to make sure anyone detained gets basic essentials, like food, water, toilets, and medical care.
He is stressing that even if people are held, their health and dignity should not be ignored.
Virendra Vashist seeks detention accountability rules
Vashist's petition also highlights the need for clear rules: nutritious meals, clean drinking water, and extra care for children and older adults in detention.
He wants proper records kept at detention centers so authorities can be held accountable.
Vashist has asked the NHRC to act.