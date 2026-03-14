Iran war: Foreign travelers stuck in India getting visa extensions

Foreign travelers stranded in India due to the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran conflict will be granted a 30-day visa extension. The Indian Consulate in Dubai announced this yesterday, stating that all visas and e-visas expiring soon would be extended for a month free of charge. The penalty for overstaying after February 28 due to the conflict will also be waived.

Travel facilitation Exit permits to be issued free of charge The authorities have clarified that exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by travel disruptions. This is to ensure they can leave India once routes reopen. The consulate also mentioned that if a foreign nation can't apply for an exit permit and extension of visas, it won't be considered a violation of migration legislation.

Flight disruptions Qatar Airways operating limited flights The conflict has led to limited flight operations, with Qatar Airways operating under partial open airspace. The Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed that nearly 500 Indian nationals traveled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. However, one flight to Mumbai is planned for today amid the ongoing crisis.

Advertisement