Iran war: Foreign travelers stuck in India getting visa extensions
What's the story
Foreign travelers stranded in India due to the ongoing United States-Israel-Iran conflict will be granted a 30-day visa extension. The Indian Consulate in Dubai announced this yesterday, stating that all visas and e-visas expiring soon would be extended for a month free of charge. The penalty for overstaying after February 28 due to the conflict will also be waived.
Travel facilitation
Exit permits to be issued free of charge
The authorities have clarified that exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by travel disruptions. This is to ensure they can leave India once routes reopen. The consulate also mentioned that if a foreign nation can't apply for an exit permit and extension of visas, it won't be considered a violation of migration legislation.
Flight disruptions
Qatar Airways operating limited flights
The conflict has led to limited flight operations, with Qatar Airways operating under partial open airspace. The Indian Embassy in Doha confirmed that nearly 500 Indian nationals traveled on Qatar Airways flights to Kochi and other destinations. However, one flight to Mumbai is planned for today amid the ongoing crisis.
Energy impact
Conflict disrupts global energy supplies
The West Asia conflict has severely disrupted the global energy supplies, especially around the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a major transit point for about 20% of the world's oil. The situation remains volatile with the wealthy flyers reportedly paying more than $200,000 for flights out of the region.