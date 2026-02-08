Voter ID update: Election Commission accepts PRC as valid document

Exemptions for students, seniors, NRIs

This move could help over 31 lakh "unmapped" voters finally get on the rolls—if they can show one of 13 approved documents, like a birth certificate or passport.

Special exemptions are in place for students, seniors above 85, and NRIs, who may be verified without physical attendance, including through doorstep verification or by authorized representatives.

With preparations for the May elections under way, and amid concerns about unmapped voters and software malfunctions, the Supreme Court has also ordered more local centers and public lists to keep things transparent.