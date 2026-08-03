Wayanad rain eases, families return; 584 people remain in camps
India
Wayanad finally got a break from heavy rain on Monday, letting many families head home from relief camps.
Still, by evening, 584 people from 174 families were staying in 14 camps across Vythiri, Mananthavady, and Sulthan Bathery.
Officials say more than a dozen camps have closed as the weather improved.
Wayanad authorities prepare for more rain
Authorities aren't letting their guard down: More heavy rain is forecast soon.
Agriculture Minister T. Siddique stressed the need for caution and reassured everyone that dam levels are safe.
Police and rescue teams are keeping an eye on traffic at the Wayanad tunnel project site, while free rations will be given out in areas that might get cut off if rains return.
Schools used as relief camps will stay closed Tuesday to help with these efforts.