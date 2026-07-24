'Jallianwala Bagh-like atrocities....': SC to hear pleas alleging police brutality 

"Some controls are necessary. The court stands between us and the police," Sankaranarayanan said.

Taking note of the urgency, the chief justice agreed to hear the case on Monday.

One of the petitions seeks to regulate police action during public protests.

It calls for a ban on deploying plainclothes personnel for crowd-control duties and guidelines for using prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The petition also demands an independent probe into the police actions.