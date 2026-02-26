'No intention to disrespect judiciary': Education minister on NCERT row 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured full compliance with the Supreme Court 's orders after it banned a Class 8 Social Science textbook released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which carried a section on "corruption in the judiciary." The court also issued contempt notices to the NCERT Director and the Department of School Education. Reacting to the order, Pradhan said, "We respect the judiciary, and whatever the court has said, we will fully comply."

Compliance assured No intention to disrespect judiciary, says Pradhan Pradhan expressed his dismay over the incident and promised an inquiry into the matter. He also assured that those responsible for drafting the controversial chapter would be held accountable. "There was absolutely no intention to disrespect the judiciary, and the government had no such motive. We are taking this matter seriously, and an inquiry will be conducted," he said.

Court order Supreme Court's directions on the matter The SC earlier ordered the immediate withdrawal of all physical and digital copies of the revised Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook. It also directed that no teaching should be done from this book in schools. The NCERT Director was asked to ensure seizure of copies already sent to schools. "Principal secretaries of department of education of all States are directed to comply with directions issued here in and submit compliance report within 2 weeks," the court ordered

