West Bengal announces IAS perks: 15,000 allowance and 50L loan
West Bengal just announced a bunch of new benefits for its IAS officers, starting right away.
Officers below Secretary rank posted at Headquarters, Kolkata, will also get a sumptuary allowance of ₹15,000 per month, an educational loan of up to ₹50 lakh will be provided for children's education, including study abroad and boarding school, and travel perks to places like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius.
Eligible IAS officers receive rent, resources
Officers who are not provided government accommodation and do not draw House Rent Allowance will get reimbursement of house rent up to ₹60,000 per month. This goes up by 20% every three years.
Officers at Kolkata headquarters below the secretary rank will get a camp office attendant.
There is also a boost in allowances for top officials. Plus, every officer gets ₹10,000 each month for professional resources; new recruits receive laptops or desktops (with printers) worth up to ₹2 lakh.