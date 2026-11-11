West Bengal announces IAS perks: 15,000 allowance and 50L loan

West Bengal just announced a bunch of new benefits for its IAS officers, starting right away.

Officers below Secretary rank posted at Headquarters, Kolkata, will also get a sumptuary allowance of ₹15,000 per month, an educational loan of up to ₹50 lakh will be provided for children's education, including study abroad and boarding school, and travel perks to places like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Mauritius.