West Bengal approves 1st anti-terrorist squad and anti-narcotics task force

West Bengal has approved creation of its first Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

The ATS, which will be reportedly headed by DGP IPS Sidd Nath Gupta, with over 460 regular posts, will focus on tackling terror threats.

According to reports, four Anti-Narcotics Police Stations will be set up in Durgapur, Malda, Kharagpur, and Nadia to crack down on drug trafficking.