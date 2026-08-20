West Bengal approves 1st anti-terrorist squad and anti-narcotics task force
West Bengal has approved creation of its first Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).
The ATS, which will be reportedly headed by DGP IPS Sidd Nath Gupta, with over 460 regular posts, will focus on tackling terror threats.
According to reports, four Anti-Narcotics Police Stations will be set up in Durgapur, Malda, Kharagpur, and Nadia to crack down on drug trafficking.
Amit Shah urged special investigation agency
This move follows suggestions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting held about a month before the article date with CM Adhikari.
Shah pushed for stronger security measures, like forming an ATS and ANTF, plus a Special Investigation Agency modeled after the NIA.
He also called for clearing illegal encroachments near borders to boost safety across the state.