West Bengal asks departments to cut travel amid fuel concerns India May 20, 2026

With the Iran-West Asia crisis driving up fuel concerns, West Bengal is rolling out a bunch of cost-cutting and eco-friendly moves.

The state government, responding to PM Modi's call for conservation, now wants government departments, officers, district magistrates and subordinate offices/agencies to cut back on non-essential travel, carpool more, use public transport or electric vehicles when possible, and switch meetings to video calls instead of in-person.