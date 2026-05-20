West Bengal asks departments to cut travel amid fuel concerns
With the Iran-West Asia crisis driving up fuel concerns, West Bengal is rolling out a bunch of cost-cutting and eco-friendly moves.
The state government, responding to PM Modi's call for conservation, now wants government departments, officers, district magistrates and subordinate offices/agencies to cut back on non-essential travel, carpool more, use public transport or electric vehicles when possible, and switch meetings to video calls instead of in-person.
Departments' action plans due May 22
Departments across the state have until May 22 to submit action plans with clear targets for 2026-27.
Progress will be tracked monthly starting July 1.
There's also a push for using local Swadeshi products and greener habits like sustainable farming, basically making "eco-friendly" the new normal in government offices.