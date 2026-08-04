West Bengal transfers 31.905 acres to BSF for India-Bangladesh border

West Bengal just transferred 31.905 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), so it can finally build fences and boost security along the India-Bangladesh border.

This decision, made in June 2026, also includes a bit more land for new border outposts in Malda, Nadia, and Cooch Behar.

The move follows a Calcutta High Court order that told the state to get this done by March 31, 2026.