West Bengal transfers 31.905 acres to BSF for India-Bangladesh border
West Bengal just transferred 31.905 acres of land to the Border Security Force (BSF), so it can finally build fences and boost security along the India-Bangladesh border.
This decision, made in June 2026, also includes a bit more land for new border outposts in Malda, Nadia, and Cooch Behar.
The move follows a Calcutta High Court order that told the state to get this done by March 31, 2026.
India-Bangladesh border 569.004km open
This transfer helps break years of delays caused by land disputes and tricky terrain.
West Bengal actually shares the longest stretch of India's border with Bangladesh (over 2,200km), so securing it is a big deal.
While most of the border is already fenced, 569.004km is still open, but only 112.780km of that is non-feasible for conventional fencing due to terrain like rivers and marshes; the remaining 456.224km is technically feasible but pending for other reasons such as land acquisition and clearances.
The BSF will use both physical barriers and technical surveillance to keep things safe where fencing isn't possible.