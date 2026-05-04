Western disturbance brings heavy rain and cools Delhi-NCR to 19-21°C
Delhi-NCR got a welcome surprise overnight as thunderstorms and rain dropped temperatures to around 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, finally giving everyone a break from the relentless heat wave.
This sudden change was thanks to a western disturbance mixing with humid winds from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, leading to heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds across parts of northwest India.
Dust storms hit Lucknow and Kanpur
The same storm system has now shifted toward Uttar Pradesh, hitting cities like Lucknow and Kanpur with dust storms (winds up to 85km per hour) and heavy rain.
IMD says Kolkata and parts of West Bengal should also expect rain and gusty winds soon.
And if you're in Delhi-NCR, don't pack away your umbrella just yet; more thunderstorms are likely later today, so it's smart to stay indoors when things get wild outside.