Western disturbance brings heavy rain and cools Delhi-NCR to 19-21°C

Dust storms hit Lucknow and Kanpur

The same storm system has now shifted toward Uttar Pradesh, hitting cities like Lucknow and Kanpur with dust storms (winds up to 85km per hour) and heavy rain.

IMD says Kolkata and parts of West Bengal should also expect rain and gusty winds soon.

And if you're in Delhi-NCR, don't pack away your umbrella just yet; more thunderstorms are likely later today, so it's smart to stay indoors when things get wild outside.