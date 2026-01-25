Western Disturbance may dampen Republic Day vibes in North India India Jan 25, 2026

Heads up: the IMD says a new Western Disturbance is rolling in from January 26-28, bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds (up to 70km/h) to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Expect hailstorms in some spots too.

Meanwhile, Delhi and nearby states will see colder days with foggy mornings.