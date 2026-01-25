Western Disturbance may dampen Republic Day vibes in North India
India
Heads up: the IMD says a new Western Disturbance is rolling in from January 26-28, bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds (up to 70km/h) to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Expect hailstorms in some spots too.
Meanwhile, Delhi and nearby states will see colder days with foggy mornings.
Why should you care?
This weather could mean flight delays (especially in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR), hill roads getting blocked by heavy snowfall, and transport disruptions due to strong winds.
If you're heading out for Republic Day parades or traveling home, bundle up—expect colder conditions.
Plus, farmers might face crop damage from hailstorms.
Stay safe and plan ahead!