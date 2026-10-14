Western Disturbance: snow and rain across Kashmir until October 15

If you're planning a trip or commute in the region, check road conditions and follow local advisories: some routes could get tricky with all the snow.

Farmers are being urged to protect their harvested apples and crops from possible damage during this wet spell (October 13-15).

Things should clear up after October 16, but keep an umbrella handy as generally dry conditions are likely to prevail from October 17 to October 24, with a brief spell of light rain possible at isolated places on October 16.

Stay tuned to official weather updates for the latest info!