Western Disturbance: snow and rain across Kashmir until October 15
Kashmir's mountains just got a fresh layer of snow, while the plains, including Srinagar, are seeing rain thanks to an active Western Disturbance.
The weather department says this mix of rain and snow will stick around until October 15, with popular spots like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam waking up to snowy views.
Kashmir travel advisories and farm precautions
If you're planning a trip or commute in the region, check road conditions and follow local advisories: some routes could get tricky with all the snow.
Farmers are being urged to protect their harvested apples and crops from possible damage during this wet spell (October 13-15).
Things should clear up after October 16, but keep an umbrella handy as generally dry conditions are likely to prevail from October 17 to October 24, with a brief spell of light rain possible at isolated places on October 16.
Stay tuned to official weather updates for the latest info!