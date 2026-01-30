Western Disturbances set to shake up North India's weather

Why bother?

This means more than just a change of scenery: thunderstorms and gusty winds could disrupt plans in Punjab and Haryana on February 1-2.

Delhi-NCR gets cloudy skies and fog on January 30, with light rain likely over the next couple of days.

Dense fog is already making travel tricky in parts of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand—and a cold wave is expected too.

If you're heading out or have travel plans in these regions this week, keep an eye on updates!