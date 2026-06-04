What is B&B policy the Delhi government is withdrawing 

The Delhi government has decided to scrap its Bed and Breakfast (B&B) policy, a day after a fire at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar killed 21 people. The decision was announced by Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday. "We are going to officially withdraw the Bed and Breakfast scheme, and all establishments licensed under it will be checked," Mishra said while speaking to PTI.

Consequence License will be canceled for rule violators He said after checking if operators are found violating the terms of the license, actions would be taken against them. "If any establishment registered under the scheme is found running more than six rooms, its license will be canceled," the minister added. The Delhi government has already ordered a month-long citywide enforcement drive against fire safety violations, directing authorities to shut down non-compliant lodges, inns, nursing homes, coaching centers, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

License scrutiny Flourish Stay was operating beyond permitted capacity Flourish Stay B&B, where the deadly fire broke out, was licensed under the scheme in 2024. However, it was allegedly operating 25 rooms instead of the six permitted under its Silver category license. Investigators also found that the establishment lacked mandatory fire safety clearance and had only one entry and exit point with sealed windows, hampering evacuation efforts during the fire.

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Policy history B&B scheme launched in 2007 The B&B scheme was launched in 2007 to promote safe and affordable homestays in residential neighborhoods. It allowed residents to register part of their homes as tourist accommodation, providing visitors with a local experience and residents with extra income. By 2023, over 2,200 rooms across 432 properties were registered under the scheme, as per PTI.

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Policy updates Draft policy released last month Last month, the Delhi government had released a draft B&B policy for 2026. The new framework proposed that only legally constructed residential properties could be registered as B&Bs with a maximum of eight rooms and 16 beds. It also proposed Gold and Silver classifications for B&Bs based on room size, furnishings, guest amenities, sanitation standards, and safety arrangements.