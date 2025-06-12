What's the story

Delhi University (DU) is launching a new elective course titled "Negotiating Intimate Relationships" to help students navigate the complexities of modern relationships.

The four-credit course, designed by DU's Department of Psychology, will be available to undergraduate students from all disciplines in the 2025-26 academic year.

It aims to equip students with skills to identify red flags, cope with emotional turmoil, and foster healthy relationships.