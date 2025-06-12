What is Delhi University's new course on heartbreak, red flags
What's the story
Delhi University (DU) is launching a new elective course titled "Negotiating Intimate Relationships" to help students navigate the complexities of modern relationships.
The four-credit course, designed by DU's Department of Psychology, will be available to undergraduate students from all disciplines in the 2025-26 academic year.
It aims to equip students with skills to identify red flags, cope with emotional turmoil, and foster healthy relationships.
Curriculum details
Course content and structure
The course will have three lectures and one tutorial per week, covering four major thematic units.
These include the psychology of friendships and intimate relationships, theories of love and sexuality (including Robert Sternberg's triangular theory of love), recognizing danger signs like jealousy and emotional manipulation, and strategies to nurture fulfilling relationships.
It will also include discussions on online dating, forgiveness, and love vs. conflict in films like Kabir Singh and Titanic.
Societal impact
Why this course is important
The course was introduced in response to concerns over the emotional challenges faced by young adults today, exacerbated by social media and a lack of early education on healthy relationships.
Recent incidents in Delhi where three young women were murdered by jealous partners have highlighted this issue.
"Movies often glamorize toxic love, but in a classroom, they become opportunities to unpack harmful norms," explained Latika Gupta, a DU faculty member.
Educational goals
Course objectives
"We need to start conversations on emotional health early if we're serious about preventing future harm," she added.
The DU hopes that structured academic engagement through this course will foster greater emotional intelligence and self-awareness in students.
The key objectives include helping students understand the psychological underpinnings of intimate relationships, recognize emotional triggers and sources of interpersonal conflict, and cultivate the ability to form meaningful, respectful, and emotionally healthy bonds.