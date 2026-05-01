WHO declares Ebola emergency, India tightens airport checks, hospitals ready
India
After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an Ebola emergency, India is boosting airport checks and hospital readiness, even though there are no cases here right now.
The current outbreak, caused by a rare Bundibugyo strain, is hitting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, but Indian health officials say they're staying alert and prepared.
India orders screening, quarantine and testing
The government has told all states to follow strict screening, quarantine, and testing protocols for anyone arriving from affected countries.
Hospitals have been asked to stay ready just in case.
Officials pointed out that India handled things well during the 2014 Ebola scare, so there's confidence in the system this time around too.