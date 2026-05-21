LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Who is Techi Gubin, Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal 
Who is Techi Gubin, Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal 
Techi Gubin is the sole recipient from Arunachal

Who is Techi Gubin, Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 21, 2026
01:12 pm
What's the story

Techi Gubin from Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to social work. The award was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Republic Day. He is the sole recipient from Arunachal Pradesh among this year's 131 Padma Awardees, bringing national recognition to his state.

Community service

President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad

Gubin, a resident of Kebi Village in the Lower Subansiri district, is currently the President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad and Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (Jaspur Camp, Itanagar). He has been actively involved in indigenous faith, cultural preservation and social welfare initiatives. His work has made a significant impact on community development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Career impact

Gubin's professional journey

In his professional life, Gubin served the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in key architectural and housing roles. He was the Director of Housing (Additional Charge) from 2005 to 2024 and retired as chief architect on October 31, 2024. His contributions to public infrastructure and housing development have earned him respect across the state.

Advertisement

NE

'I have been engaged in social work since childhood'

"I have been engaged in social work since childhood. I do not work for money," he said in January on learning that he had been selected for the Padma Shri. "I will continue serving society as long as I live," he adds. Gubin is also among 10 personalities from the North East selected for the coveted civilian honor this year. Assam tops the Northeastern states with five awardees, followed by one each from Arunachal, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Advertisement

Award 

Who is eligible for award 

The Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honors and are given annually in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri—for excellence across various fields. All persons without distinction of their race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. However, government servants, including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for these awards.

Advertisement