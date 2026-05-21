Who is Techi Gubin, Padma Shri awardee from Arunachal 

Techi Gubin from Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the Padma Shri for his outstanding contribution to social work. The award was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Republic Day. He is the sole recipient from Arunachal Pradesh among this year's 131 Padma Awardees, bringing national recognition to his state.

Community service President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad Gubin, a resident of Kebi Village in the Lower Subansiri district, is currently the President of Arunachal Vikas Parishad and Vice President of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (Jaspur Camp, Itanagar). He has been actively involved in indigenous faith, cultural preservation and social welfare initiatives. His work has made a significant impact on community development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Career impact Gubin's professional journey In his professional life, Gubin served the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in key architectural and housing roles. He was the Director of Housing (Additional Charge) from 2005 to 2024 and retired as chief architect on October 31, 2024. His contributions to public infrastructure and housing development have earned him respect across the state.

Advertisement

NE 'I have been engaged in social work since childhood' "I have been engaged in social work since childhood. I do not work for money," he said in January on learning that he had been selected for the Padma Shri. "I will continue serving society as long as I live," he adds. Gubin is also among 10 personalities from the North East selected for the coveted civilian honor this year. Assam tops the Northeastern states with five awardees, followed by one each from Arunachal, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya.

Advertisement