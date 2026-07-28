'Whoever committed excesses must be taken to task': SC 

The bench was hearing pleas against alleged police excesses on students protesting irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

CJI Kant said this was a "completely peaceful protest by students, in which certain demands were raised."

"It took place within the constitutional framework. They had their own perspective; they want to point out that in such peaceful protests, there are always uninvited guests. They arrive with an agenda, and very soon, they become co-hosts," the Chief Justice said.