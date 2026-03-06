Why Andhra Pradesh is encouraging people to have more kids

The state is now focusing on incentivizing childbirth

With fewer kids being born and many young people moving away for jobs, Andhra Pradesh (and other southern states) could face a big shortage of working-age folks by around 2046, while the number of elderly keeps rising.

To tackle this, the state scrapped its old two-child rule and plans new steps like family incentives, affordable IVF options, and better support for moms and teens—all aiming for healthier families and a balanced future workforce.