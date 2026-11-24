Why excavator near Sheshnag Lake has triggered outrage in J&K
What's the story
A viral video showing an excavator at work near Sheshnag Lake in Jammu and Kashmir has sparked a major controversy. The lake, located along the Amarnath Yatra route, is one of 14 high-risk glacial lakes identified for potential glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Activists and Kashmiri leaders have raised concerns that construction activities could damage the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and lead to disasters similar to those in Nepal.
Sacred site
Sacred site for Hindus, stop for pilgrims
Sheshnag Lake is also a sacred site in Hinduism, believed to be where Lord Shiva left serpents that adorned his body before going to the Amarnath cave.
The lake is a key stop for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.
The area is also home to rare wildlife, including brown bears, ibex and snow leopards, whose habitats could be threatened by large-scale construction.
Activist
The lake can be accessed through a trek
"The glaciers and catchments around Sheshnag, including those of Kolahoi and Shisram, feed the rivers and streams of the Lidder Valley. Excavation, blasting and debris dumping could pollute these water sources, with consequences downstream for aquatic life and communities. Construction could also aggravate the risks associated with glacial lake outburst floods," Zeeshan Mushtaq, an alpinist from Kashmir, said.
The lake can be accessed through a trek of approximately 23km from Pahalgam via Chandanwari.
Official response
BRO's clarification fails to quell outrage
Government officials said the excavation was part of efforts to widen and stabilize the track from Chandanwari to the Amarnath shrine.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which falls under the Defense Ministry, dismissed speculation that fresh construction was underway, clarifying that it was conducting post-Amarnath Yatra works with environmental safeguards in place.
"Based on experience of previous Amarnath yatras...BRO has started widening tracks focusing on stabilizing vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks...to ease congestion and allow safer passage," it said.
Preservation plea
What Kashmir leaders said
However, this clarification hasn't quelled the outrage.
PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tried to proceed toward Sheshnag but was stopped.
"My worst fears were confirmed today when police stopped me from proceeding towards Sheshnag. What is being concealed today could become a man-made disaster tomorrow," Mufti said.
Senior People's Democratic Party leader and spokesperson Mohit Bhan called the activity a "crime against the Hindu faith," emphasizing the need to protect both faith and ecology.
Congress
'There is no Hindu-Muslim divide here'
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said Sheshnag is "not a construction site" but a fragile Himalayan ecosystem and a sacred lake for both Hindus and Muslims.
"There is no Hindu-Muslim divide here. Both faiths demand the preservation of Sheshnag," Khera wrote.
Reports suggest the work was being carried out in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court in a 2012 case, in which it directed the stabilization of the track to ensure the safety of pilgrims.