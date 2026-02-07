Why India's Himalayan snow levels are a big concern

Less snow means less water

Less snow isn't just about fewer Insta-worthy views—it's a big deal for water supplies.

Snow persistence is unusually low this season — down about 23.6% this winter (2026) — and places like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are seeing almost no precipitation.

Fast-melting wet snow means unpredictable river flows, higher risk of flash floods now, and less water later for farming.

Plus, warmer temperatures are turning more snow into rain across key river basins, putting everything from hydropower to agriculture—and even tourism—at risk.