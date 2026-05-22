'Why should children of IAS parents get reservation?': SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the need for reservation benefits for children of families who have already achieved educational and economic advancement. The court was hearing a petition challenging a Karnataka High Court decision that excluded a candidate, whose parents are both state government employees, from reservation benefits. The candidate, from Karnataka's Kuruba community, was denied a caste validity certificate by the District Caste and Income Verification Committee after concluding that he fell within the creamy layer.

Reservation debate Justice Nagarathna's strong stance on social mobility During the hearing, Justice BV Nagarathna, who was with Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, raised concerns over the continuation of reservation benefits after families have progressed socially and economically. "If both parents are IAS officers, why should they have reservations? With education and economic empowerment, there is social mobility.....The parents have studied, they are in good jobs, they are getting good income, and the children want reservation again. See, they should get out of reservation", Justice Nagarathna said.

Balance 'There has to be some balance' She further questioned the rationale of extending reservation benefits to children whose parents are educated and earn well. "There has to be some balance. Socially and educationally backward, yes, but once the parents...attained a level because of taking advantage of reservation, if they are both IAS officers...they are very well placed. Social mobility is there. Now they are questioning the exclusion. This also has to be kept in mind," she said.

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Case details Case background: Candidate's creamy layer status The case involves a candidate who was selected as an Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited under the reserved category. However, his application for a caste validity certificate was rejected on the grounds of being in the creamy layer. The candidate's family income was assessed at ₹19.48 lakh annually, exceeding the creamy layer threshold due to both parents being government employees.

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Salary debate Advocate Ratnoo's stand on government servants However, Advocate Shashank Ratnoo argued that salary income shouldn't be the only criterion for creamy layer exclusion among government servants. He said exclusion should depend on parents' status in Group A or Group B services, not just their salaries. Ratnoo argued only income from business or other sources should be considered, citing divergent judicial views on this matter requiring detailed examination.