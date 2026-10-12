With trains restored, CJP asks Delhi supporters to stay
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is asking its supporters in Delhi to stay put, now that train services, disrupted earlier this month, are back on track as of October 11, 2026.
With travel sorted, more people from outside the city can join upcoming protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged issues with the electoral roll.
Authorities detain thousands at CJP march
A recent CJP-led march to Jantar Mantar was stopped by authorities, leading to thousands being detained, including leaders like Saurav Das at the airport.
The party is still pushing for peaceful protests and wants Kumar to step down.
Congress and other opposition parties had planned a march to the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged "vote theft."