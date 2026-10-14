WMO warns record Pacific warming could cut India's winter rains
India
El Nino is making waves this year, literally.
The World Meteorological Organization says ocean temperatures in the Pacific could hit a record high by December 2026, which might mean less winter rain for India.
That's not great news, especially with water already running low in many places.
El Nino expected through Feb 2027
El Nino is expected to stick around until at least February 2027, making it one of the strongest on record.
India's already dealing with a 12.6% monsoon rainfall shortfall, and states like Tamil Nadu really count on upcoming rains.
If things stay dry, water shortages and trouble for farmers could get worse, so all eyes are on how this plays out over the next few months.