Woman allegedly assaulted in Mumbai's unmanned Ghatkopar station women's restroom
A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in an unmanned women's restroom at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station late on November 26, 2026.
The incident came to light when a stationmaster alerted the police that a woman with a head injury was waiting near the Government Railway Police (GRP) office.
The GRP has registered a case and is checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect, who was seen leaving the washroom in a hurry and heading toward the Metro station.
CCTV shows man following woman
The woman had come to the station with her daughter to catch a train.
CCTV shows her entering the restroom at 11:12pm followed by a man who left soon after.
Afterward, she was taken for medical care at Rajawadi Hospital.
GRP officers say they are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.