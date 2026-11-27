A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in an unmanned women's restroom at Mumbai's Ghatkopar railway station late on November 26, 2026.

The incident came to light when a stationmaster alerted the police that a woman with a head injury was waiting near the Government Railway Police (GRP) office.

The GRP has registered a case and is checking CCTV footage to track down the suspect, who was seen leaving the washroom in a hurry and heading toward the Metro station.