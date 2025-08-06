Woman kills husband with herbicide in front of lover, friend

How police uncovered the plot

After the crime, Ramadevi filed a missing person report and later "discovered" Sampath's body to throw off suspicion.

Things got suspicious when she and Rajaiah tried to avoid a post-mortem and Sampath's son raised doubts about his father's death.

Police checked call records and CCTV footage, uncovering the plot.

All three confessed during questioning and have now been sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues.