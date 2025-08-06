Woman kills husband with herbicide in front of lover, friend
In Karimnagar, Telangana, Ramadevi allegedly killed her husband Sampath by pouring herbicide into his ear while he was drunk, on July 29, 2025.
Sampath, a library sweeper who reportedly abused Ramadevi when intoxicated, was targeted after she began an affair with Karre Rajaiah.
Together with Rajaiah and his friend Srinivas, Ramadevi lured Sampath out for drinks before carrying out the murder.
How police uncovered the plot
After the crime, Ramadevi filed a missing person report and later "discovered" Sampath's body to throw off suspicion.
Things got suspicious when she and Rajaiah tried to avoid a post-mortem and Sampath's son raised doubts about his father's death.
Police checked call records and CCTV footage, uncovering the plot.
All three confessed during questioning and have now been sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues.