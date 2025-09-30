Next Article
Woman seeks help on 'Praja Vani' after husband leaves her
Shabana Nasrin Ahmed, originally from Hyderabad and now living in Canada, reached out to the Telangana government after her husband, Mujamil Gulab Nayak, reportedly left for Germany without telling her.
She used the state's 'Praja Vani' platform to ask for help.
Government assured her of help
The state responded quickly—officials alerted embassies in Germany and Canada and involved the Ministry of External Affairs.
Within just four days, police completed an inquiry.
Ahmed, who needs her husband's signature for her daughter's documents, has been assured that the government will help her track him down and provide the family with justice.