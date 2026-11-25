9/10 Delhi women feel unsafe walking to metro, bus-stops: Study
What's the story
A study by the nonprofit Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN) has found that nearly nine in 10 women and girls in Delhi feel unsafe while walking to public transport stops. The survey, which included 1,588 respondents from diverse backgrounds, revealed that 87.5% of them felt unsafe going to the nearest metro station or bus stop, while 88.9% felt unsafe in their nearest public park after dark. The fear extends beyond sexual violence to include poor infrastructure and social behavior.
Infrastructure issues
Broken footpaths and staring men major concerns
The study found that over three-fourths of the respondents reported poorly lit footpaths, while 60% said these footpaths were broken or missing.
Social behavior was another major concern, with nearly 80% of those surveyed saying men's behavior, such as staring, passing comments, and following them, made their journeys unsafe.
Meanwhile, 80.5% of respondents couldn't identify the civic authority responsible for addressing their concerns.
Recommendations submitted
Recommendations submitted to Supreme Court
The study, titled "Everyday Journeys: Women's and Girls's Access to Footpaths and Public Parks in Delhi," was conducted against the backdrop of a spate of rape and sexual assault cases reported across Delhi-NCR.
CEQUIN has submitted its recommendations to the Supreme Court with recommendations for improving public space safety.
"When over 80% of respondents cannot even identify which civic authority is responsible for addressing these gaps, exclusion becomes built into the city itself," Lora K Prabhu, co-founder of CEQUIN, said.
Crime statistics
Delhi recorded the highest crimes against women in 2024
The report also highlights that Delhi recorded 13,396 crimes against women in 2024, the highest among India's major metropolitan cities.
It also points to a gender disparity in workforce participation, with a female Labor Force Participation Rate of only 14.5% in 2023-24 compared to men's rate of 54%.
It argued that safety fears and restricted mobility affect women's access to employment.
CEQUIN works across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar to address gender-based violence through community mobilization, advocacy and institutional engagement.