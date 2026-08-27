Women sing mahila sangeet on train as staff requests quiet
India
A group of women turned a regular train ride into a lively mahila sangeet session on August 27, 2026, filling the coach with singing and clapping.
While they were having fun, the noise bothered other passengers, leading a railway staff member to politely ask them to keep it down.
Train video on X sparks debate
After some lighthearted jokes about being deboarded, the women agreed to lower their volume.
A video of the moment was shared on X, sparking debate. Some people loved the spontaneous celebration, while others felt public spaces should stay peaceful for everyone's comfort.