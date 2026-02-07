Work-life balance vs hustle: FinFloww CEO's post sparks debate
FinFloww CEO Aryan Kochhar's recent LinkedIn post has everyone talking about whether young professionals should focus on work-life balance or hustle harder early on.
He warns that prioritizing balance too soon could hold you back later, sparking a wave of reactions online.
Balance matters but timing is everything
Kochhar admits balance matters but believes timing is everything.
He says, "There are phases in life meant for imbalance," and calls late nights a privilege when you're building something meaningful.
For him, knowing when to push hard and when to slow down is what really counts.
Internet divided on issue
The internet is split—some back Kochhar's approach of urging phases of imbalance, while others worry it overlooks burnout and personal well-being.
One commenter summed it up: finding your own version of balance might be the real key.